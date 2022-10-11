Charles “Charlie” Edward Bowling, Clinton

Charles “Charlie” Edward Bowling, age 78, of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away on October 8th, 2022, at NHC of Oak Ridge, Tn. Charles was a retired Union Welder. Born Dec. 24, 1943, he was the son of the late William Edward and Lorine Mary Rhea Bowling.

Charles is preceded in death by his wife Linda Ann Bowling and his brother Richard Bowling.

He is survived by his daughter Melissa Johnston and husband Joe, grandson Ethan Johnston of Clinton, Tn., his brother Kenneth “Kenny” Bowling and his wife Judy of Knoxville, Tn., and his sister Margaret Weaver of Clinton Tn.

Family and friends will gather at Taylor Chapel Cemetery on Friday, October 14th at 1 p.m. for Charles’s graveside service.

Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is serving the family of Charles “Charlie” Bowling.

