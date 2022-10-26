Charles Allen “Charlie” Sherwood, 89

Charles Allen “Charlie” Sherwood, age 89, passed away at his home in Clinton, TN on Tuesday, October 25th, 2022. Charlie was a longtime member of Second Baptist Church in Clinton, TN. During his time spent with the church, he worked on Disaster Relief trips, church youth retreats, and he also volunteered to work in the food pantry at Second Baptist. Charlie loved the Lord and had the heart of a servant; he always wanted to do for others. In his free time, he enjoyed keeping the art of rail splitting alive. He would split rails at the Museum of Appalachia every homecoming. He has been married to the love of his life, Wilma Sherwood, for 66 years. He will be remembered as a kind, hardworking man, and “The Best Dad Ever”. Charlie loved his family dearly, and he will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Mary Sherwood; son-in-law, Gene Williams; grandson, Joseph Charles Williams.

Charlie leaves behind his loving wife of 66 years, Wilma Sherwood of Clinton, TN; daughters, Mary Etta Sherwood of Clinton, TN, Debbie Ann Sherwood of Clinton, TN, Sandra Kay Williams of Clinton, TN, Linda Bullock and husband Andy of Clinton, TN; grandchildren, Randy Carroll, Jacob Williams, Cody Carroll, and Joshua Williams.

The family will receive friends at Second Baptist Church in Clinton, TN on Friday, October 28th, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. His funeral service will begin at 7:00 p.m. with Brother Mike Thompson officiating. Charlie’s interment will be held at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens on Saturday, October 29th, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is serving the Sherwood Family.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to Second Baptist Church’s Disaster Relief Fund.

