Cathy Eldean Hughes, Oliver Springs

Cathy Eldean Hughes, of Oliver Springs, TN, went to her Heavenly Home on the morning of Tuesday, October 11th, 2022 at the age of 62. Cathy was born in Kingsport, TN on July 14th, 1960.

Being the daughter of an airman, she grew up in many different states and communities. Eventually, Cathy established a home with her family in the state of Tennessee.

Cathy played many roles in the lives of those who loved her most; wife, mama, nana, daughter, sister, and friend to name a few. She was dedicated to her family and had a love for her four-legged friends. She enjoyed traveling with her grandchildren by her side. Cathy was a member of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church of Oliver Springs. She was employed with Prestige Cleaners for many years.

She is preceded in death by her mother Alpha Spears and her husband Glynn Hughes.

She is survived by her father Edmond Schwartz and wife Janie; spouse Billy Easterday; her children Glynn Hughes Jr., Billy Easterday Jr. and wife Kim; grandchildren Corbin Hughes and wife Caroline, Adrian Hughes, and William Easterday; brothers Lonnie Schwartz, Mark Schwartz, and husband Ethan; sister JoAnne Williams, and husband Michael; nephew Justin; and niece Christina. Along with several aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family who were very special to her.

The family will receive friends at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church in Oliver Springs on Sunday, October 16th, 2022 from 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM with a celebration of Cathy’s life starting at 4:00 PM with Pastor Garvan Walls officiating. A graveside service will follow at the Mount Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Hughes family. A message of condolence can be left for the family at www.sharpfh.com

