Carolyn Spillers Miller, Paducah, KY (formerly of Oak Ridge)

Carolyn Spillers Miller, 88, of Paducah, Kentucky (formerly of Oak Ridge, Tennessee) passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022. Carolyn was a member of Kern Memorial United Methodist Church for over 65 years where she was involved in many activities. She was Kern’s Sunday School secretary for over 35 years. She participated in Ecumenical Storehouse, Angel Food distribution, Kernels, and was a church receptionist for many years. Carolyn and her husband, Toe, were the second couple to be married in the church in 1954.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur B. ‘’Toe” Miller; parents, Lonnie J. & Eloise Spillers; sister, Joan Lagana; and brother, Lonnie J. Spillers, Jr. Survivors include daughters, Teresa Pont (Brad) of Paducah, Kentucky and Lisa Armstrong (Larry) of Georgetown, Texas; grandchildren, Lisa Cecilia Pont, Bradley Bryan Pont, and Thomas Arthur Miller; sister, Patricia “Cookie” Spillers; and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kern Memorial United Methodist Church, 451 East Tennessee Ave., Oak Ridge, TN 37830, www.kernchurch.org/or to Broadway United Methodist Church, 701 Broadway St., Paducah, KY 42001, www.bumc-paducah.org/.

The family will host a visitation 2-3 pm Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Kern Memorial United Methodist Church. A memorial service will follow at 3 pm with Reverend Will Conner officiating. A private burial service will be held at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

