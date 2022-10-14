Carl James “Jim” Long, 78

Mr. Carl James “Jim” Long, age 78, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022, at the Cumberland Medical Center in Crossville, Tennessee after a very brief illness. He was known as Jim to friends all around the world. His work touched on just about every nuclear facility in the United States. He also worked with Exxon in Louisiana and Texas, pharmaceutical companies in California, and returned to Oak Ridge before retiring. He was also proud of his work with World Co in the desalination process of the Dead Sea in Jordan and his years of work on the Alaskan Pipeline. High on the list was his part in building the space station with NASA. After moving to Tansi, Jim became a proud member of the Plateau Cumberland Amateur Radio Club which was a passion for Jim since childhood. He loved the comradery of the friends he made and all the activities in which he participated. Jim was a proud United States Navy Veteran serving in the Vietnam Era. He and his wife Patty moved to Lake Tansi where he retired a short six months before his illness.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, James and Agnes Schmidt Long, sister, Claire Marshall, and sister-in-law, Carol Long.

Survivors Include:

Wife: Patty Reed Long of Crossville, TN.

Children: Steve Long (Tawny) of Charlotte, NC.

Kristen Hullinger (Curtis Jones) of Glendale, AZ.

Stepson: Donald Martin (Leslie) of Franklin, TN.

Brothers: Dave Long of Middletown, OH.

Chris Long (Kim) of Middletown, OH.

Sisters: Maggie Runyon of San Antonio, TX.

Ann Everett of Black Mountain, N.C.

Cathy Mahoney of Middletown, OH.

Grandchildren: Logan and Nathan Hullinger

James, Steven and Cody Long

Reese (Caitlyn) Perry

Several nieces and nephews, Godchildren, and children of his heart.

Also survived by his beloved pups, Loki and Ollie; and let us not forget the queen cat, “Carly

Cremation arrangements have been made and a memorial service will be held on October 15, 2022, at 11:00 am CST at the Thunderbird Center in Lake Tansi with a gathering of friends afterward. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to “A Time for Paws”, P.O. Box 2982, Crossville, TN. 38555, or Warrior Canine Connection.org, an organization dedicated to providing service dogs. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Carl James “Jim” Long.

