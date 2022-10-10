Candida “Bita” Rodriguez, Rockwood

Mrs. Candida “Bita” Rodriguez, age 80, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee. She was born December 1, 1941, in San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico. Mrs. Rodriguez attended the Potters House Fellowship in Harriman, Tennessee, and was a C.N.A. and Dental Hygienist, and later retired from Walmart. She loved the Lord and was a Prayer Warrior, having a specific time daily that she spent with the Lord in prayer and reading her Bible, which was not to be interrupted. “Bita” was always ready with some Biblical advice or council. She was an amazing cook, especially Puerto Rican cuisine, loved to cook for her family, and will be remembered for always making Arroz con Gandules for all the holidays and special occasions. She was also the “Official Family Chocolate Milk Maker”. She loved flowers and playing Bingo with friends. “Bita” was a loving Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother, a strong, spirited, feisty lady, who could best be described as “The Family Matriarch and Rock”. She was respected by all who met her, loved by all who knew her, and will be missed by all.

She was preceded in death by her father, Baldomero Rodriguez; her mother, her son, her grandson, Richard Iglesias; her companion, Benny; her son-in-law, William “Bill” McCalden; and her brother, Enrique.

Survivors include:

Daughters: Digna McCalden of Rockwood, TN

Candida Rodriguez of Oil City, LA

Grandchildren: Lucas Gielissen of Rockwood, TN

Christie Lozada (Alexander Henry) Dayton, TN

Rachel Candy (Bobby) Crossville, TN

Garrett Gielissen (Dakotah) Rockwood, TN

Ashley Gielissen of Spring City, TN

Jenny Anna Marie McCalden of Rockwood, TN

Felix Martinez of Corpus Christie, TX

Janalynn Lingruen of Oil City, LA

Alex Iglesias of Oil City, LA

Lisa Iglesias of Bradenton, FL

Granddaughter-in-law: Sonya Gielissen of Rockwood, TN

Great Grandchildren: Cheyanne, Ciyarah, Azarich, Eilah, Howard, Amelia, An Expected Great Granddaughter Alivia, Abel, Ian, Evan, Nicholas, Isabella, Silas, Isaiah, Ricky, and Isaac

Sisters: Celia of Puerto Rico

Crusita of Puerto Rico

Brother: Rojelio of Puerto Rico

And any other loved ones and friends including a special loved one, Martin Rodriguez.

Cremation arrangements have been made. Family and friends will gather for a Celebration of “Bita’s” Life on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at the New Life Church of God; 3106 Roane State Highway, Harriman, TN 37748 with Pastor Jeff Blackburn officiating. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Candida “Bita” Rodriguez.

