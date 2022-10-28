Byron Hopkins Hale, Clinton

Byron Hopkins Hale of Clinton, TN passed away peacefully to be with his Lord, surrounded by his family at Fort Sanders Hospital on October 25, 2022. He was the middle child of 3 boys born to Chapman McComas Hale & Mary Hopkins Hale on April 19, 1925, in Narrows, VA. Upon graduation from Narrows High School, he enlisted in the Army and served in World War II until the war ended. Byron provided video testimony of his wartime experiences which can be found via https://witnesstowar.org (search for “Byron Hale”).

Following the war, Byron enrolled at Virginia Tech and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. His first full-time engineering position was with TVA, but the majority of his career was as a Civil Engineer, Project Engineer, and Estimating Department Head in the Engineering Division for the Oak Ridge Reservation (ORNL, Y-12, ETTP). His last full-time position was as the Manager of Clinton Utility Board (CUB) from 1984 – 1993.

While working full-time, Byron had significant civic responsibilities. He served as Clinton City Alderman from 1959 – 1973 and Clinton City Mayor from 1975 – 1984. In fact, he was awarded Mayor of the Year in the State of Tennessee in 1982. He served with numerous clubs, committees, and boards including East Tennessee Economic Development Board, Anderson County Equalization Board, Oak Ridge Methodist Medical Center Board, Civitan Club, and Optimist Club. His longtime service was acknowledged when he was inducted into the Anderson County Hall of Fame in 2013.

Special thanks are due to caregivers Dona, Angela, and Donnie Marlow; McKenna Rose; Connie Chick; and Keisha Heatherly who took care of him in his home for over a year. Heartfelt appreciation is extended to Bobbie Sellers who inspired him in his latter years until his passing.

Byron was dedicated to his family. He is survived by a daughter, Debby Hale Spann (Mark) of Clinton, TN, and a son, Tim Hale (Melinda) of Nolensville, TN; four grandchildren, Kevin Spann (Tasha) of Clinton, TN, Austin Hale (Erin) of Nashville, TN, Tyler Spann (Brittney) of Lebanon, TN and Lauren Eubanks (Brent) of Nashville, TN; eight great-grandchildren, Adah, Solomon, Simon, Carter and McKenzie Spann, Ella, and Leila Hale, and Piper Eubanks; several nieces, nephews, longtime neighbors, and friends. Byron was preceded in death by Sue Holladay Hale who was his wife for 65 years, parents, and two brothers, Chapman and John.

Byron was an active member of the Memorial United Methodist Church in Clinton until his health declined in recent years. Services will be held at the Memorial United Methodist Church, 323 N Main Street, Clinton, TN 37716. The family will receive friends Sunday, November 6, 2022, from 1:00 – 2:00 PM with a funeral service to follow. The funeral service will also be available virtually on YouTube via the church website (https://mumcclinton.org) live and/or recorded.

Graveside Military Honors will be held at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens, 160 Edgemoor Road, Powell, TN 37849, Sunday, November 6, 2022, at 3:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Pat Summit Alzheimer’s Foundation (https://www.patsummitt.org) in Byron’s memory. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

