Browder “Bud” Hayes Edwards, 92, Harriman

Mr. Browder “Bud” Hayes Edwards, age 92, formerly of Harriman, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at the AHC in Lewis County. He was born on August 25, 1930, in Harriman as the baby boy in a family of seven children. Bud served in the U.S. Army after high school, and was married to his wife, Janice Oran, who preceded him in death, for more than 40 years. Mr. Edwards was an active member of the Central Church of Christ in Harriman, and he never met a stranger! His hobbies included building, constructing, and anything that allowed him to work with his hands. He loved sports and fishing and was an avid fan of the Roane State Community College baseball, softball, and basketball teams. He is also preceded in death by his parents: James Harrison Edwards and Grace Grubb Edwards; Son: Kirk Oran Edwards; and Brothers: Winfred Edwards, Cordell Edwards, and Giles Edwards. He is survived by:

Son: Craig Edwards (Liz) of Brentwood

Grandchildren: Brittany Chaudhari, Robert Edwards, Kathryn Edwards

Great Grandchildren: Jayden & Jackson Chaudhari

Sisters: Mary Edwards-Lambert (Willard) of Huntsville, AL

Nina Edwards-Bennett (Swanson) of McMinnville

Lois Edwards-Smith (Luell) {D} of Franklin

And many nieces, nephews, and other extended family members and friends

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 pm ET. Graveside and interment services will be held in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, TN, with full military honors presented by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Browder “Bud” Hayes Edwards. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bud’s honor to the Central Church of Christ, P.O. Box 1332, Harriman, TN 37748.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

