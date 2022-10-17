Brenda L. VanNorstran, Wartburg

Brenda L. VanNorstran, age 59, of Wartburg passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.

Brenda enjoyed watching her hummingbirds and being with her pets. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She is preceded in death by her parents Farwell & Billie Ruth Rose; brother Henry Rose and her dog Jasper.

She is survived by her husband Bill VanNorstran; 2 daughters Laura (Sam) Butler of Oliver Springs and Nicki (Travis) Loy of Harriman; fur babies Socks and Squeaky; sisters Liz Peters and significant other Carson, Betty (Crawford) May, Deborah (Terry) Jones, Michelle (Rocky) Best and Wendy (Vince) King; grandchildren Hannah (Derrik) Tinker, Michael Butler, Kansas Butler, Aubrey Loy, and Jace Loy; great-grandchildren Hayland Tinker, Kalani Tinker and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 7:00 p.m. with Bro. Garvin Walls officiating. Graveside services will be Wednesday at Nelson Cemetery at 11:00 a.m.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Brenda L. VanNorstran.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Brenda VanNorstran, of Wartburg, TN, please visit our flower store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

