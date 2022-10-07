Bobby Ray Snipes, Clinton

Bobby Ray Snipes, age 87, of Clinton, went to be with the Lord peacefully, at his home on October 5, 2022. He was surrounded by his family and friends.

Bobby was born on June 3, 1935, in Harlan, Kentucky. He graduated in 1955 from Oliver Springs High School and then went into the Navy. When he got an honorary discharge, he went on to work in the coal mines as a High Lift Operator, loading coal trucks. He then went on to K-25 and then retired from Y-12 as a Chemical Supervisor in 2000.

He enjoyed working in his yard and garden. Bobby loved playing basketball which he played in high school. He loved waterskiing and teaching others. One of his favorite pastimes was riding his dirt bikes and watching his grandsons play ball. He enjoyed going hunting with his grandsons, who he loved very much.

Bobby was a longtime member of Beech Park Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He loved helping others, his church, and telling people about Jesus.

Bobby is preceded in death by his parents W.M. and Victoria Snipes and A.S. “Ma” Henley, 5 brothers and 4 sisters.

He is survived by his wife Marilyn (Molly-O) Snipes of 65 years; daughter Desiree and Husband Terry Wheeler of Oak Ridge; grandsons Ethan and Wife Kaitlin Wheeler of Spring Hill, TN; Micah Wheeler of Fort Campbell; brother-in-law Gary B. Lanning; he is also survived by nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

The family would like to thank the PCM nurses(who became “family”): Elizabeth Handon, Candence Williams, Jerrie Parks, Karleigh Bowling, Cindi Forbey, and the Covenant Hospice nurses for their care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Beech Park Baptist Church (1085 E. Tri County Blvd, Oliver Springs, TN 37840) or Thompson Cancer Survival Center (www.thompsoncancer.com)

A visitation will be held on Sunday, October 9, 2022, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Beech Park Baptist Church in Oliver Springs. A funeral service will be held at 5:00 PM with Pastor Robbie Leach and Pastor Steve McDonald officiating.

A graveside service, with full Military Honors, will be held on Monday, October 10, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Anderson Memorial Gardens.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Snipes family.

