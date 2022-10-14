Bobby Joe Laxton, Crossville

Mr. Bobby Joe Laxton, age 74, of Crossville, Tennessee, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022. He was born on January 31, 1948, to Rothel and Goldie (Posey) Laxton. He was a U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran who also worked for property controls at Brushy Mountain State Prison and was a former employee of Maxwell Funeral Parlor in Harriman, Tennessee. He was a member of the Crab Orchard Baptist Church in Oakdale, Tennessee. He loved his wife, daughter, and grandkids and was the best dad a daughter could ask for. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rothel and Goldie Laxton; brother, Charles Laxton; and sisters, Betty Bowman, and Lori Feltner. He is survived by:

Wife: Lynda Laxton of Crossville, TN

Daughter: Tammy Haverly (David) of Crossville, TN

Service Dog: Tebow of Crossville, TN

Grandkids: Autumn Schneider (Alex), Colton Harvey (Mindy), Julie Detzel (Jeff), and Kim Haverly

Great-grandkids: Kasey Lucas Schneider, Chloe Max Detzel, and Nathan Roberts.

Sister: Melva Graham (Harry) of Ohio

Sister-in-law: Connie Saylor of Crossville, TN

Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A graveside service will be held on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Crab Orchard Baptist Church Cemetery in Oakdale, Tennessee at 2:00 pm with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Tennessee or Cumberland Hospice House at 140 Kates Corner, Crossville, Tennessee 38555. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Bobby Joe Laxton.

