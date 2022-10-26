Billy Ray Freytag, Wartburg

Billy Ray Freytag, age 79, of Wartburg passed away on October 25, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born on July 15, 1943. Billy Ray was a carpenter for 50+ years.

He is preceded in death by his parents Dave & Susie Hawn Freytag; sisters Libby Neal, Lena Vowell, and Margie Rich; brother David Freytag.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years Myrle Huckeby Freytag; children Teresa (Fred) James, Tonya Porter, Regina West, and Billy Leonard Freytag; sisters Mildred Young and Rose Mary Hamby; brothers D.C. Freytag, J.W. Freytag, Randy (Mendy) Freytag and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family.

The family will receive friends Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 12:00-2:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Perry Spurling officiating. Interment will follow in the Montgomery Cemetery in Wartburg.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Billy Ray Freytag.

