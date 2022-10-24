Betty Jo Harness, Rocky Top

Betty Jo Harness, age 68, of Rocky Top, passed away on October 20, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Anderson County on February 06, 1954, to the late Rosa Sharp. She was a custodian at Anderson County Schools. Betty was of the Christian faith. She loved crafts, caregiving, and gardening, she was an amazing cook and worked at ACHS. She is preceded in death by her Mother Rosa Sharp and She is survived by:

Daughters Jessica Harness-Miller & Rodney Harris Rocky Top

April Harness Cox Caryville

Brother Kenneth Ray Sharp Knoxville

Sisters Terrie Roach & Floyd Oliver Springs

Carolyn Sue Hatfield Oliver Springs

Grandchildren Ashley Cox, Whitney Cox Williams, Dakota Miller, Jonathen Miller, Matthew Maxfeild, Tommy Aslinger, Randy Cox, Jr., Caleb Cox

A host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Graveside Service: To follow immediately follow visitation at Oak Grove Cemetery in Rocky Top.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Betty Jo Harness, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

