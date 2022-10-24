Betty Jo Harness, Rocky Top

Betty Jo Harness, age 68, of Rocky Top, passed away on October 20, 2022, at her residence. She was born in  Anderson County on February 06, 1954, to the late Rosa Sharp. She was a custodian at Anderson County Schools. Betty was of the Christian faith. She loved crafts, caregiving, and gardening, she was an amazing cook and worked at ACHS. She is preceded in death by her Mother Rosa Sharp and She is survived by:

Daughters             Jessica Harness-Miller & Rodney Harris        Rocky Top

                              April Harness Cox                                                 Caryville

Brother                  Kenneth Ray Sharp                                          Knoxville

Sisters                  Terrie Roach  & Floyd                                                   Oliver Springs

                            Carolyn Sue Hatfield                                          Oliver Springs

Grandchildren     Ashley Cox, Whitney Cox Williams, Dakota Miller, Jonathen Miller, Matthew Maxfeild, Tommy Aslinger, Randy Cox, Jr., Caleb Cox

A host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Graveside Service: To follow immediately follow visitation at Oak Grove Cemetery in Rocky Top.

