Betty Colleen Montgomery, Tampa, FL

Mrs. Betty Colleen Montgomery, 80, of Tampa, Florida went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 6, 2022. She was born May 17, 1942, in Fork Mountain, Tennessee to Huston and Callie Duncan.

She is survived and greatly loved by her two daughters, Robin Carmona and Deede Eller; five grandchildren: Joshua Carmona, Erica Hatcher, Carmen Hatcher, Gerald Carmona, and Jordan Halligan, and ten great-grandchildren; four sisters: Annette Parkey, Beverly Gibson, Shannon Turner, and Kimberly Craig; brother: Ronnie Duncan; sister-in-law: Phyllis Eller Myer and former husband Gerald Eller.

Her brother: Jerry Duncan and her second husband Bob Montgomery of Tampa, Florida preceded her in death.

She had several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many extended family members throughout Tennessee, Georgia, and Florida; too many to count that she loved dearly.

Her Tennessee family will be having a Celebration of Life for her on Saturday, October 29th at 2:00 pm at the American Legion Hall in Harriman, Tennessee. Family and friends are invited. Obituary courtesy of Evans Mortuary.

