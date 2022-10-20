Bessie Headrick Eble, 96, Harriman

Bessie Headrick Eble, 96, of Harriman passed away peacefully on October 17, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born in Oakdale to the late William L. Headrick, Sr., and Edith Tauscher Headrick.

She was preceded in death by her husband James Hollis Eble, Sr., brothers Dr. William L. Headrick, Sr., and wife Virginia, Dr. James R. Headrick, sister Wilma H. Miller and husband Milton, brother-in-law William S. Broady.

She is survived by her son Dr. Jay Hollis Eble and wife Linda, daughter Edie Eble Parker, and husband Craig all of Harriman. Grandchildren, Dr. Emily Eble Jones and husband Wesley of Kingston, Dr. Jason Hollis Eble, and Jazzalynn of Harriman. Great-grandchildren, Averie and Lily Jones of Kingston, Mila and Sofia Eble of Harriman. Sister Carolyn Broady of Pigeon Forge, Sister-in-law Janet Headrick of Chattanooga, and several nieces and nephews.

She was a graduate of Oakdale High School (1942), Tennessee Wesleyan College (1944), and received her B.S. Degree in Business Administration from The University of Tennessee (1949).

She worked at Oak Ridge during World War II. After her marriage on June 1, 1950, she moved to Cookeville, TN, and worked as executive secretary to President Everett Derryberry of Tennessee Tech University until returning to Oakdale. After 34 years of teaching experience at Loudon, Sunbright and Oakdale she retired in 1985. She was named Morgan County Teacher of the Year in 1980 and always maintained her membership in Morgan County Retired Teacher’s Association and Tennessee Education Association. After retirement, she worked in her son’s dental office and served as a volunteer at Roane Medical Center.

She was a life-long member of Oakdale United Methodist Church (OUMC) where she served as pianist, secretary, treasurer, was a member of the United Methodist Women, and taught in Bible School and after-school programs.

She enjoyed life, spending time with family and friends, working with youth, and was known for her sense of humor and “Bessisms.”

The family would like to thank her two special caregivers, Helen Wright and Rebecca Nelson.

The body will lie in state Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman from 11:00-2:00. The funeral service will follow with Tom Robins and Jennifer Spieth officiating. Interment will be at Roane Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to OUMC, Post Office Box 176, Oakdale TN 37829.

