Barbara Ann “Bobbie” Smith, 75

Barbara Ann “Bobbie” Smith, age 75, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was born on February 24, 1947, in Roane County, Tennessee. She was of the Baptist faith. She is preceded in death by her husband James Thomas (Tommy) Smith, parents Arthur and Minnie McDaniel, grandchildren Ashley Russell and Eli Carter, brothers Carl McDaniel, James (Jim) McDaniel, and Johnny McDaniel; sisters: Betty (Becky) Hurst & Virginia (Ruth) Detrick. She is survived by:

Sons:               Jackie Smith (Cathy) of Harriman, TN

Greg Russell (Carol) of Rockwood, TN

James Smith (Lee) of Kingston, TN

Daughter:        Renae Smith (Jodie) of Harriman, TN

8 Grandchildren

10 Great Grandchildren

Sister:              Della Mae Barnes of Rockwood, TN

Brother:           Paul Ed (Pete) McDaniel of Sweetwater, TN

Sister-in-law:   Susie McDaniel of Harriman, TN

Special Uncle and Aunt: Charlie and Tanya McDaniel of Indiana

Host of other Uncles and Aunts

Special thanks to Anita Johnson, Kathy Abston, and Tina Stinecipher- Adkisson

The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 23, 2022, from 1:00 pm-3:00 pm Et at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 pm with Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. Graveside and interment services will follow in the Riggs Chapel Cemetery in Harriman, Tennessee. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Barbara Ann “Bobbie” Smith.

