Arletta Seiber, Andersonville

Arletta Seiber, age 58, of Andersonville, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the Norris Health and Rehab. She was born in Lafollette, TN on October 6, 1964, to the late Wayne and Gladys Bunch Romines. In addition to her parents, Arletta is preceded in death by, Son, David Wilkerson Jr.; sisters, Roxanne Romines and Gina Hutton; grandson, William Waites III; nephew, Robert Hutton

Survived by:

Daughters…………….Linda Burchett husband Roger

Amanda Wilkerson husband William

Grandchildren………Christopher Wilkerson, Andrew Burchett, Ryland Burchett, Makensie Waites and

Makaylee Waites

Great granddaughter……Charlee Wilkerson

Brothers……………….Fisher Moser and Eddie Romines

Niece……………………Stephanie Hutton

Special Friend……….Ronnie Wallace

The family will receive friends at Lone Mountain Baptist Church on Friday, October 28, 2022, from 6-7 PM with the Memorial Service to follow at 7:00 PM with Pastor Freddie Bean officiating. www.holleygamble.com

