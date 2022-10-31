Annual Citywide Fall Leaf Pickup Begins Nov. 21

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (October 31, 2022) — The annual citywide leaf pickup program begins Monday, November 21, 2022, and is coordinated by Waste Connections of Tennessee. Collection efforts will follow the proposed schedule as closely as possible. Please note that the proposed schedule is a general guide and can vary considerably from the actual schedule due to weather conditions, resident participation, and the amount of leaves needed to be picked up.

The following guidelines will help make the leaf pick-up process easier for Waste Connections crews and homeowners:

  • Residents should place their leaves near, but not beyond the curb. Leaves must not be placed on the sidewalk or in the street, parking spaces, or drainage ditches due to posing a pedestrian or traffic hazard and possibly clogging the storm drains. Hazards that are created by improperly placed leaves will be removed by the City at the resident’s expense.
  • Leaves must be free of tree branches and twigs as these can cause the leaf vacuums to clog; therefore, delaying the pick-up schedule. Because of their impact on production, leaf piles found to contain these items will not be picked up.
  • All leaves must be placed outside fenced areas. If there is no other location on your property to rake your leaves, rake them to the end or side of your driveway. Leaves may also be placed in plastic bags and will be picked up at the curb during the scheduled program.Only leaves will be collected during this program. Citizens are reminded that the city-wide household trash and brush pick-ups are scheduled in April and May only. 

At the completion of the day, a final drive through of each daily specified route will be done to verify and ensure that all leaves are collected during that time. Please be advised that delays may occur due to unforeseen weather conditions and level of resident participation. We appreciate resident patience should your leaves not be picked up on your specified day.  Streets will be swept approximately two weeks after leaves are picked up in each designated area.

To view the schedule, visit OakRidgeTN.gov. Residents can now sign up for weekly email reminders of the pickup schedules. The schedules for household trash, leaf, and brush pickups will be emailed upon publication and weekly as crews may get ahead or behind schedule. To sign up, visit OakRidgeTN.gov and select the dropdown for ‘NEWS’ and then select ‘Sign Up For Pickup Reminders’.

 For more information, please contact Waste Connections of Tennessee at (865) 482-3656.

