Anita Gail Lane Gunter, Wartburg

Anita Gail Lane Gunter, age 63, of Wartburg passed away on October 13, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. She was born on March 20, 1959.

Anita graduated from Central High School in 1977. After graduating she became a homemaker who loved raising her two children. She had the “green thumb” to raising her flowers, she loved decorating and loved going to the beach. But her grandchildren were her whole world. She will be missed by all who knew her and her fur baby Buffy. She would always tell people “My girls are my world”.

She is preceded in death by her mother Christine McCoy; grandmother Clancy Gunter grandfather Doc Gunter.

She is survived by her daughters Renee (David) Landrum and Shelly Lane and fiancé Jason Hughes; grandchildren William, Wyatt, and Waylon Landrum, Khloe, Gunner, and Lane Hughes; father Bill Gunter; sisters Jackie Furney & Debbie McCoy; brothers Greg Gunter, Danny & Scott McCoy, Dean & Steve Hutcherson; 2 special stepmothers who treated her like their own Sharon Adams and Sue Gunter and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends Monday, October 17, 2022, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 1-3:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 3:00 p.m. with Bro. Danny McCoy officiating. Interment will follow in the Morgan MemoMemorial Gardens, Wartburg, TN.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Anita Gunter.

