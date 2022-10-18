Andrew Clay Starr Jr, Sunbright

Andrew Clay Starr Jr., age 87, of Sunbright, Tennessee entered Glory on Saturday, October 15, 2022. Andy was an avid lover of family, farming, sports, and cattle. He spent his life serving his family, his community, and the cattle industry. His family describes him as a strong man that demanded attention when he entered a room. When he talked, people listened. He used his gift of leadership in many capacities and was best known as a dedicated judge, showman, and breeder of Angus cattle. He served the industry at a national level as the president of the American Angus Association in 1991. He and his family traveled the country showing and judging cattle for many years and share fond memories on the road and in the ring. He made many friends along the way and will be remembered as a devoted husband and father, a generous member of his community, and an influential cattleman. He has instilled his love of animals in his children and grandchildren, and his legacy will continue at Star Dust Farm for years to come.

When raising his family, Andy prioritized Christian values and morals. His dedication to his faith will be proven through the fruits beared by his family and future generations.

Andy was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew Clay Starr and Lila Louise Stroud Starr, first wife and mother of his children, Billy Mae Matthews Starr, and infant sister Janet Lugene Starr.

Andy leaves behind his loving wife of 42 years, Kathleen “Kathy” Starr, son Andrew Clay Starr III and wife Angie, daughter Dana Starr Brown and husband Tom, son Bill Reeder and wife Yvette, and daughter Carla Cooper. Andy was a loving grandfather to 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Andy was the oldest of his siblings and leaves behind his sister, Annetta Waller and husband Charles, and two brothers, David Starr and wife Karen, and Max Starr and wife Cindy. Andy’s siblings blessed him with 6 nephews who now have beautiful families of their own.

Andy’s family will receive friends on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 10:00 am-12:00 pm at Sunbright First Baptist Church. Funeral service will immediately follow at 12:00pm. The family will go in procession to Mt. Vernon Cemetery immediately following the funeral service for a Committal service and burial.

