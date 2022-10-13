Andrew Alan Leach, 36, Kingston

Andrew Alan Leach age 36 of Kingston, passed away on October 11, 2022, at his home. He was of the Christian faith and a graduate of Roane County High School class of 2004. Andrew was an avid outdoorsman, a friend to all who was loved by everyone.

Preceded in death by grandparents: Dr. Steven Lynn and Carol Jean Schrock, and aunt Susan Carroll.

Survived by parents Julia and Thomas Branson of Kingston,

daughter Mackenzie Lynn Leach of Illinois,

brother Matthew D. Leach of Sparta,

father Darryl Leach of Kingston,

grandparents Lowell and Ann Branson of Knoxville,

several aunts, uncles, cousins, and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston with the funeral to follow at 6:00 p.m., John Pryor and Reverend LeGrand Lamb officiating. Burial 10:00 a.m. Monday, October 17, 2022, at Kingston Memorial Gardens. The family request in lieu of flowers donations be made to the American Diabetes Association (TN affiliate) at 4205 Hillsboro Road Suite 200 Nashville, TN 37215. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Leach Family.

