Anderson County Chamber of Commerce Hosts Groundbreaking Ceremony for New Facility

The Anderson County Chamber of Commerce continues its 90th anniversary year celebration with a groundbreaking for its new facility at the corner of N. Main Street and N. Hicks Street on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. Everyone is invited to attend this momentous occasion.

Founded in 1932 by a small group of Clinton businessmen, the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce opened their current office at 245 N. Main St., Ste. 200, Clinton, in 1987 with one employee.

“This is the future of our Chamber to continue our next 90-year legacy. We hope everyone will join us for this celebration,” noted Chamber President Rick Meredith.

Serving over 600 business associations representing over 20,000 employees, the Chamber now has five full-time staff members and continues to encourage economic development, government initiatives and community initiatives to result in prosperity for members and citizens of Anderson County.

