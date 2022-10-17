Amos Morgan, Deer Lodge

Amos Morgan, born September 5, 1965, went to be with Jesus on October 15, 2022.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Kilby Morgan; parents, Angmon Morgan and Josie Stephens; and brother, Avery Morgan.

He is survived by his parents, Don and Kathy Carrol; daughter, Tessa Kilby; son, Eddie Kilby; grandson, Lenox Kilby; sisters: JoAnne (Brian) Spurling, Donetta (Keith) Shannon, Kassy (Charles) Walker, Judy (Arnie) Carrol; brother, Jimmy Jo Hamby; nieces: Ashley Davis, Jessica Tart, Jessica (Chase) Jones and Caiden Jones, Brooke (Tyler) Harper, and Andrea Morgan; nephews: Will (Mary) Carrol, Mikey (Amber) Waters, Preston (Shala) Steelman, Grant Steelman, Houston, and Kole Shannon, Heith (Jessica) Shannon, and Levi, Tylee, Breanan, and Jesse Walker; great-nieces: Hailey Waters, Aniston Steelman, Makayla Carrol, Madison Warfield, and Lilly and Morgan Davis; great-nephews: Abel Waters, Jonas Carroll, Axel Steelman, Kile, and Noah Davis, and Grant and Braidon Carroll; and special friend, Julia Soldner.

The Family will receive friends on Monday, October 17, 2022, from 5-6 pm at Schubert Funeral Home, Sunbright. Funeral Services will follow at 6 pm, with Bro. Roy Langley officiating. Graveside service with Military Honors will be Tuesday at 10 am in the Union Grove Church Cemetery, Sunbright, TN.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Amos Morgan, of Deer Lodge, TN Morgan, please visit our flower store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

