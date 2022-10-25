ALBA HEALTH TO CLOSE – 175 JOBS LOST IN ROCKWOOD

Alba Health Facility, 425 North Gateway Avenue, Rockwood, which has held on for many, many, years in the Sock and Hosiery industry, announced Monday that they will be closing that facility soon affecting 175 jobs. The facility is slated to close early next year. Operations will then possibly be moved to Mexico, according to sources. Alba Health is a subsidiary of Encompass Group, LLC of McDonough, GA. The facility which has lined Gateway Avenue in Rockwood for 80 plus years has been a centerpiece of the Hosiery industry in The Southeast, one of only a few that has survived. According to sources, employees got the word Monday time that the plant would be closing soon. We will continue to follow this and let you know more as we get more information and an official announcement from the company.

