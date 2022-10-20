Ada Ann Misek Healey, Clinton

Ada Ann Misek Healey, 78, of Clinton, TN passed away on Saturday, October 15th in Fort Myers, FL. Ada Ann was known by the ones around her as a loving, kind, and charitable person. She loved both of her church families at First Baptist Church Clinton, TN, and Sanibel Community Church, Sanibel, FL. Some of her favorite past times, when she wasn’t in the kitchen cooking for her loved ones, were to fish, golf, and travel the world with her second husband Glenn.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Healey, eldest Son, Steven Clark, Mother, Ada Faith Robbins Misek, and Father, LJ Misek.

She is survived by her youngest Son, Robert Clark, Grandson, Anthony Puleo, Granddaughter, Danielle Clark, Brother, Laddie Misek, and his family.

Friends and family may call at their convenience on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 10:00 AM- 4:00 PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet at Grandview Memorial Garden on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at 2:00 PM for Ada Ann’s graveside service. She had requested that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to ASPCA or either of her churches. www.holleygamble.com

