15th Annual Anderson County Veterans Day Parade scheduled

Brad Jones 4 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 8 Views

The Anderson County American Legion Post #172 in partnership with The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #12051, AMVETS Post #2, and Disabled American Veterans Tri-County Chapter 26 are proud to announce the 15th Annual Anderson County Veterans Day Parade which will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 10 a.m. in downtown Clinton, TN. This year’s theme is “Thanks to All Anderson County Veterans for your service”. The parade line-up will be in the parking lot on Gilliam Street, between the Clinton Community Center and the Clinton High School Football field, 1 hour before the parade. The parade will start on Gilliam Street in Clinton, turn right onto West Broad St, Left onto Main Street, passing in front of the Anderson County Courthouse, right on Market Street and end at Cullom St (Right off Market). All veterans are invited to participate, and everyone is encouraged to come out and support our veterans: past, present, and future at this wonderful parade. There is NO Registration fee, but donations are accepted to assist with advertising. For more information or to sign up for the parade, contact the Parade Coordinator Leon Jaquet @ 865-556-0997 or 865-463-6803 or any member of the American Legion Post #172, VFW Post #12051 or AMVET Post 2 to pick-up a registration form.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

MEDIC Regional Blood Center Has Critical Need for Several Blood Types

MEDIC currently has a critically low inventory of O Negative, O Positive, and B Positive …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: