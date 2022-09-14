YouTube STRIKES Us Again!

“Medical Misinformation” Keeps Us from Streaming for 7-days

For the next week you won’t be able to find BBB TV-12 on our YouTube Channel (youtube.com/bbbtv12) doing live programming or updating it because we received a Community Strike this morning. You might ask what we received this strike for? On September 6, 2022, Dr. Robert Ayers appeared on the radio show “Ask Your Neighbor” on WYSH. Dr. Ayers made a statement about his beliefs in vaccines. Mind you, he is an actual medical doctor with his MD and license to practice. However, with censorship at an all-time high, YouTube felt that his statements were in violation of medical misinformation and gave us a Community Strike that will be with us for 90 days. This strike also prevents us from streaming on YouTube for the next 7 days.

This is not the first time that we’ve encountered these issues. Dr. Ayers made comments earlier in the year that also caused us to receive the same punishment, we were just outside that 90 day window or we would have received a 14-day ban from streaming. I stopped last Tuesday’s stream as soon as he mentioned vaccines, I just forgot to delete the video. YouTube reviewed it today.

As a result of these two community strikes we will no longer stream the Ask the Doctor segment that airs on the 1st Tuesday of the month on WYSH. All other WYSH programming will be aired as usual, just not this program.

They denied our appeal as well.

So, for tomorrow (Thursday) and Friday night, you’ll not be able to watch the OEB Game of the Week on our YouTube channel, if that is how you normally do it. We should be back on YouTube next Wednesday (September 21, 2022). We apologize for any problems this may cause but it is totally out of our hands.

