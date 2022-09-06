Wales “Bub” Clark, Clinton

Wales “Bub” Clark, age 81, a former longtime resident of Hamden, Connecticut passed away peacefully on Monday, August 29, 2022, at his home in Clinton, Tennessee surrounded by his family. Bub was born on September 12, 1940, in New Haven, CT to the late Oliver and Dorothy Thorpe Clark. Bub was a graduate of Hamden High School, Class of 1960. Before his retirement, he worked as a Diesel Mechanic at Enviro Express in Bridgeport, CT. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, camping, and traveling. His most memorable trip was with his wife to Alaska. His favorite sports teams were the Boston Bruins and the UConn Huskey’s.

In addition to his parents, Bub is preceded in death by, his daughter, Kelly Clark; sister, Joan O’Keefe and her husband Jim O’Keefe.

Bub was a loving brother, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years and best friend, Lynnanne Clark. Brother of Wilford “Bill” Clark and his wife Charlotte. His children Courtney Rivera and her husband Pedro, Sean Clark and his wife Cathy, Melissa Lee and her husband Mark. His Grandchildren: Meghan, Matthew, Maggie Rivera, Christopher, Tyler, Timothy, Patrick, Laura Clark. Great Grandchildren: Max, Scarlett, Lucian, Olivia, Mia Lee. As well as several nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends.

Friends are invited to Holley Gamble Funeral Home, 621 S. Charles G. Seivers Blvd, Clinton TN 37716 on September 10, 2022, for the receiving of friends from 11:00 am to 11:30 am with a memorial service to follow. www.holleygamble.com

