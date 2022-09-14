W. Tyler Moore, Kingston

Mr. W. Tyler Moore, age 57, a resident of Kingston, Tennessee passed away Monday, September 12, 2022, at his home. He was born on April 5, 1965, in Rockwood, Tennessee. Tyler was a Mechanical Engineer for the U.S. Department of Energy and was a member of the Laurel Bluff Baptist Church in Kingston, Tennessee. Tyler loved working with his hands, being outdoors, and traveling. He also had a love of learning, most recently learning to play the saxophone. He joined the U.S. Air Force when he was 18 years old and proudly served for 4 years. He later went on to earn his Bachelor of Science Degree in Engineering from Tennessee Technological University. His greatest joy in life was playing with his only granddaughter, Kaylee. He was a proud Father, Grandfather, Son, Brother, Uncle, Nephew, and Friend. He will be greatly missed by everyone who was lucky enough to know him. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gillis & Elsie Moore and Clarence & Edith Lemons.

Survivors include:

Parents: Willard & Betty Moore

Daughters $ Sons-in-law: Stephanie Walls (Jeff)

Lindsay Ramey (Ralph)

Brother & Sister-in-law: Bradley Moore (Nancy)

Granddaughter: Kaylee Walls

Nephews: Christian Moore

Gabe Moore

And several other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Friday, September 16, 2022, from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Friday, September 16, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Cal Adams officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee with full military honors by the U.S. Air Force. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children.

