Virginia Joann Foust, Rockwood

Virginia Joann Foust age 81, passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at her home in Rockwood, Tennessee. She was born July 23, 1941, in Rockwood, TN. Joann retired from Kayser-Roth Industries and Burlington Industries as a folder. She was a member of Eureka Baptist Church in Rockwood. She was preceded in death by her Parents; Elmer and Nettie Warner, Husband; James Foust, sons; William Eddie Dean “Pete” Foust and Earl “Buddy” Foust, Sister; Dolly Renfro.

Survivors Include: Special Friends

Buck and Betty Pratt of Rockwood, TN.

Cynthia Hamilton of Rockwood, TN.

The family will receive friends Friday, September 2, 2022, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary. Interment and graveside will be held in the Oak Grove Cemetery following the receiving with Rev. Charles Kelley officiating.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

