UPDATE: Bicyclist Dies After Being Hit by Car in Harriman

Driver has been charged with Driving Under the Influence
We first reported last night that a pedestrian was struck on Highway 27, north of downtown Harriman, but have since learned that it was a cyclist that was hit by a car last night around 9:50pm.
Amy Hicks, 47, of Oliver Springs, was hit by a 2001 Nissan Altima on Harriman Highway (Hwy 27 North) according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol report.
The driver of the Altima, 33-year-old Sheldon Hickman, was traveling north and struck Hicks who was also traveling north, according to the report.
Hickman is in the Roane County Jail having been charged with Driving Under the Influence. His bond is $25,000. However, since Hicks left the scene of a fatality accident, but later returned, he is probably facing other charges as well.
According to the report, charges are pending.
Sheldon Lynn Hickman
|Admit Date
|09-22-2022
|Admit Time
|1:49 AM
|Confining Agency
|Roane
|Driving Under The Influence
|09-22-2022
|General Sessions Stevens
|11-15-2022
|$25,000.00
|Appearance with Conditions
|TN Highway Patrol
|THP – TNTHP0500