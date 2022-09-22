UPDATE: Bicyclist Dies After Being Hit by Car in Harriman

Brad Jones 7 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 15 Views

Driver has been charged with Driving Under the Influence

We first reported last night that a pedestrian was struck on Highway 27, north of downtown Harriman, but have since learned that it was a cyclist that was hit by a car last night around 9:50pm.

Amy Hicks, 47, of Oliver Springs, was hit by a 2001 Nissan Altima on Harriman Highway (Hwy 27 North) according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol report.

The driver of the Altima, 33-year-old Sheldon Hickman, was traveling north and struck Hicks who was also traveling north, according to the report.

Hickman is in the Roane County Jail having been charged with Driving Under the Influence. His bond is $25,000. However, since Hicks left the scene of a fatality accident, but later returned, he is probably facing other charges as well.

According to the report, charges are pending.

Sheldon Lynn Hickman

RaceB
SexM
Eye ColorBRO
Hair ColorBLK
Weight180
Height6 02
Admit Date09-22-2022
Admit Time1:49 AM
Confining AgencyRoane
Charge Offense Date Court Type Court Date Bond Bond Type Charging Agency Arresting Agency 
Driving Under The Influence09-22-2022General Sessions Stevens11-15-2022$25,000.00Appearance with ConditionsTN Highway PatrolTHP – TNTHP0500

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

TDEC aims to clean up former American Nuclear site

CLINTON – The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has committed to cleaning up …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: