UPDATE: Bicyclist Dies After Being Hit by Car in Harriman

Driver has been charged with Driving Under the Influence

We first reported last night that a pedestrian was struck on Highway 27, north of downtown Harriman, but have since learned that it was a cyclist that was hit by a car last night around 9:50pm.

Amy Hicks, 47, of Oliver Springs, was hit by a 2001 Nissan Altima on Harriman Highway (Hwy 27 North) according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol report.

The driver of the Altima, 33-year-old Sheldon Hickman, was traveling north and struck Hicks who was also traveling north, according to the report.

Hickman is in the Roane County Jail having been charged with Driving Under the Influence. His bond is $25,000. However, since Hicks left the scene of a fatality accident, but later returned, he is probably facing other charges as well.

According to the report, charges are pending.

Sheldon Lynn Hickman

Race B Sex M Eye Color BRO Hair Color BLK Weight 180 Height 6 02 Admit Date 09-22-2022 Admit Time 1:49 AM Confining Agency Roane

Charge Offense Date Court Type Court Date Bond Bond Type Charging Agency Arresting Agency Driving Under The Influence 09-22-2022 General Sessions Stevens 11-15-2022 $25,000.00 Appearance with Conditions TN Highway Patrol THP – TNTHP0500

