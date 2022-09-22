Truck Causes Power Outage to Parts of Oak Ridge

Brad Jones 5 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 13 Views

Grove Center area was the most affected area — which includes the BBB TV-12 Studios

Shortly after 5pm on Wednesday, the power on the West side of the Oak Ridge Turnpike, including the Grove Center area where we are located, was knocked out by a tractor trailer which clipped a power line on a side access road beside the Grove Market. The truck then pulled the line which caused the power pole to break and some lines were severed. It is unknown if the driver of the truck will face any charges. The ORPD is investigating the incident. It took the City of Oak Ridge Electrical Department a little over an hour to restore power to the area, but worked on replacing the pole until after 11pm.

