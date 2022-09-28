Todd Houston Lane, Oak Ridge

Todd Houston Lane, age 54 of Oak Ridge passed away at Methodist Medical Center on Monday, September 26, 2022. He served our country in the U.S. Army and enjoyed fishing, golfing, and auto repair.

Todd was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and June (Nettie) Lane;

Sister, Laura Martin; Granddaughter, Annaleigh Reed.

He is survived by his wife, Connie Lane;

Sons, Eric (Kaitlyn) Reed and Andy (Christina) Reed;

Grandchildren, Rylee, Emmett, and Aria Reed and Riley, Knox, Sadie, and Oaklynn Reed;

Brother, Phil (Jill) Braam;

Special friend, Jeff Wilber;

And many other family members and friends.

The family has chosen cremation with no services planned at this time.

To leave a note for Todd’s family or to share a memory, please go to our online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Todd Houston Lane, please visit our floral store.

