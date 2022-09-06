tnAchieves Mentors’ impact lasts for generations and transforms our communities

Roane county needs 61 tnAchieves volunteer mentors to support the TN Promise Class of 2023! And, state-wide, tnAchieves needs more than 9,000 volunteer mentors.

With the Tennessee Promise last-dollar scholarship program, every student graduating from a Tennessee high school has the opportunity to attend a Tennessee community college or a Tennessee College of Applied Technology. And, to help the students transition from high school to college, they are assigned a tnAchieves mentor.

Mentors commit just one hour per month to support and encourage local students. In addition, all tnAchieves mentors complete a 30-minute virtual training and receive a comprehensive handbook guide to the program. While tnAchieves mentoring is not a significant time commitment, it does have a significant impact on the success of our students.

Mentors serve as a resource, share their own experiences, and offer encouragement and support. As a result, mentors impact student success, and that success can have a favorable impact that lasts for generations and transforms our communities.

Please apply as a mentor; the deadline is October 21, 2022. To apply or learn more, visit https://tnAchieves.org/mentors.

If you know someone who may be interested in being a tnAchieves mentor, please forward this email to them.

