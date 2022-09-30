Timothy Michael Bunch, Harriman

Mr. Timothy Michael Bunch, age 59, of Harriman, passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022. He was born in Orange, California. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and uncle. “Mike” as he was known, loved riding his Harley, hunting and going shooting, coaching his grandson in football, and spending time with his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father: James Robert Bunch

One sister: Peggy Sue Nay

And one brother: John Robert Bunch

He is survived by his wife: Barbara (Bardill) Bunch

His mother: Rose Marie Bunch

Three sisters: Rebecca Moore, Donna Maxfield, and Barbara Caine

One brother: James Patrick Bunch

One daughter: Josephine Marie Bunch

One son: Adrian Abeyta

One granddaughter: Maili Vojtkofsky

Four grandsons: Liam and Luca Frost, Silas and Wyatt Rains

His mother in law: Emma Bardill

Two sisters in laws: Faith Booher and Tanja Patton

Two brothers in laws: Brian and Brett Bardill

And a host of nieces, nephews, and really too many to mention, but he loved you all.

The family will receive friends Thursday, October 6, 2022, at the Blessed Sacrament Church in Harriman from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. Funeral Mass will follow at 7:00 PM with Father Michael Sweeney.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mr. Timothy Michael Bunch.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Timothy Michael “Mike” Bunch, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

