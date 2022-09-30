Timothy Michael Bunch, Harriman

Mr. Timothy Michael Bunch, age 59, of Harriman, passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022. He was born in Orange, California. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and uncle. “Mike” as he was known, loved riding his Harley, hunting and going shooting, coaching his grandson in football, and spending time with his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father: James Robert Bunch
One sister: Peggy Sue Nay
And one brother: John Robert Bunch

He is survived by his wife: Barbara (Bardill) Bunch
His mother: Rose Marie Bunch
Three sisters: Rebecca Moore, Donna Maxfield, and Barbara Caine
One brother: James Patrick Bunch
One daughter: Josephine Marie Bunch
One son: Adrian Abeyta
One granddaughter: Maili Vojtkofsky
Four grandsons: Liam and Luca Frost, Silas and Wyatt Rains
His mother in law: Emma Bardill
Two sisters in laws: Faith Booher and Tanja Patton
Two brothers in laws: Brian and Brett Bardill
And a host of nieces, nephews, and really too many to mention, but he loved you all.

The family will receive friends Thursday, October 6, 2022, at the Blessed Sacrament Church in Harriman from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. Funeral Mass will follow at 7:00 PM with Father Michael Sweeney.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mr. Timothy Michael Bunch.

