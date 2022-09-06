Timothy Lee Fagan, Clinton

The Man, The Myth, The Legend Timothy Lee Fagan was born 4/4/1965 in Frankfort Indiana, raised in Clinton TN, and went to be with the lord on 9/1/2022. Tim was married to the love of his life for 38 years, Peggy Fagan. He was a Die-Hard Tennessee Volunteer Fan! Graduated from Clinton High School 83’, Tim was a Baptist and a Proud Member of the CHS Band. Tim was a Jack of all Trades and loved Building anything he could picture. He loved going to watch the races and his Tennessee Football, but Tim’s beyond favorite time is always spending time with Family and Friends. 

Preceded in death by:

Brother/Cousin       David Scott Hanson

Grandmother         Letha Pearl Owens

Son-In-Law              Justin Lynn Braden

Parent                    Gaines Harold Fagan

Parent                    Bob Wayne Tompkins

Uncle and Aunt       JT and June Pyles

Wife of 38 years                        Peggy Sue Fagan

Children                                   Joshua Lee Fagan

                                                Kimberly LeeAnne & David Stringfield

                                                Heather AshLee Fagan & Hunter Robbins 

Grandchildren                          Izzy, Gabi, Nat-Bug, Sissy, Deano, Aaliyah, McKinzlee

Mother                                    Nancy Tompkins 

Special Brother/Family             Gary & Brenda Thornton

                                                            : Kyle & Sonya Thornton

Sister                                        Tamara Queen

Favorite In Laws                        Flossie & Jack Ferguson

Brother In Laws                         Wayne & Lisa Ferguson

                                                John & Aimee Ferguson

Host of Nieces, Nephews, Family, and Friends 

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Sunday, September 4, 2022, at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 11:00 AM, Monday, September 5, 2022, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

A graveside service will be held following the funeral service on Monday, September 5, 2022, at the New Vasper Cemetery in Caryville.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Timothy Fagan, please visit our floral store.

