Tillie Dora Engler Ellis, 94

Mrs. Tillie Dora Engler Ellis, age 94, passed away on September 22, 2022, at her home. She was born on October 28, 1927, in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Sam and Mary Gehring Engler who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Thomas C. Ellis Jr; Granddaughter: Kimberly Ellis; and her 7 brothers and sisters. She loved all things related to her home such as gardening, cooking, her animals, and her family, especially her 2 sons. She is survived by:

Sons and daughter-in-law: Tom and Rocio Ellis of Boca Raton, FL

Rick and Linda Ellis of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren: Will and Tuyen Wright of Knoxville, TN

Kelley and Brian Rice of Knoxville, TN

Savanna Ellis of Johnson City, TN

Great Grandchildren: Cat Vy Stallworth of Knoxville, TN

Cooper Ellis Rice of Knoxville, TN

The family will receive friends on Monday, September 26, 2022, from 5:00-6:30 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. A memorial service will follow at 6:30 pm with Rick Ellis officiating. Cremation arrangements have been made and a private interment will be held at a later date.

