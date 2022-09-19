TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL PROMOTES JIMMIE JOHNSON III TO LIEUTENANT COLONEL

Brad Jones 18 seconds ago Featured, News Leave a comment 2 Views

Lieutenant Colonel Jimmie Johnson III

NASHVILLE — Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long and Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) Colonel Matt Perry have announced the promotion of Jimmie Johnson III to Lieutenant Colonel. Lieutenant Colonel Johnson has demonstrated his passion and devotion to the Tennessee Highway Patrol throughout his 25-year career.

Lieutenant Colonel Jimmie Johnson will oversee the agency’s Field Operations Bureau. Johnson was previously promoted to Captain of the Tennessee Highway Patrol Memphis District in 2016. Prior to his promotion, he served as Troop Lieutenant over Shelby, Fayette, Haywood, and Hardeman Counties. He also served as Troop Sergeant in Shelby County before being transferred to Crockett and Lauderdale Counties. He was selected to serve as the Memphis district’s evidence custodian while being stationed in Haywood County from 1997 to 2007. He completed six years in the United States Marine Corp before beginning his career with the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Lieutenant Colonel Johnson is a 2003 graduate of the Northwestern University Center for Public Safety, a 2015 graduate of the Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s Commissioner’s Leadership Academy, a 2016 graduate of the Tennessee Government Executive Institute, and earned a Bachelors in Organizational Leadership from The University of Memphis.

“Lieutenant Colonel Johnson has proven himself over two and a half decades with the Tennessee Highway Patrol,” said Colonel Matt Perry. “He exemplifies what it means to be a leader. I am confident that he will continue to serve the THP with professionalism and pride.”

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s mission is to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

TDEC officials to attend American Nuclear workshop Thursday at Courthouse

Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation Deputy Commissioner Greg Young and TDEC Director of Remediation …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: