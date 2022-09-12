TENNESSEE BREW WORKS TO OPEN LENOIR CITY BARREL HOUSE

Brewery and taproom projected to open Spring 2024

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. – (September 13, 2022) – Tennessee Brew Works is pleased to announce the expansion of their brand with a new Tennessee location, Lenoir City Barrel House, boasting a second manufacturing facility and a community focused, family friendly taproom.

Tennessee Brew Works’ Lenoir City Barrel House is projected to open spring 2024. Situated 30 minutes

outside Knoxville, the city is informally known as the gateway to the Great Smoky Mountains. The future

home of Tennessee Brew Works is a 21,000 square foot, former fire station located at 200 East Depot

Street in the center of Lenoir City.

Lenoir City Barrel House’s primary focus will be brewing and sharing old world and contemporary mixed

fermentation beer styles, fermented in a range of wood tanks, stainless steel vessels, and oak barrels. In

addition, the brewery will showcase experimental, historical, and small batch specialty beers, to include

ales and lagers, as a significant part of annual production.

Head Brewer Matt Simpson brings decades of professional brewing experience to lead construction of the

esoteric brewery. “I have wanted to build a brewery like the Lenoir City Barrel House for over 20 years,”

said Simpson. “Imagination is not in short supply at Tennessee Brew Works; it is exciting to finally

showcase our knowledge of wild and sour beers. We will extend the limits of modern brewing while paying homage to old world beer styles and techniques.”

Lenoir City Barrel House will be community focused, notably utilizing the built-in courtyard for indoor and

outdoor family enjoyment. It will feature similarities to the Nashville location, focusing on beer-centric

food with cuisine inspired by, and often utilizing Tennessee Brew Works craft beer in recipes. With an

expanded kitchen, the Barrel House taproom will also provide an even greater array of food offerings, a

commissary kitchen for catering services and more menu possibilities to coincide with a large private event space.

“We are excited to bring a unique and family friendly experience to Lenoir City,” said Alex Leibow,

Tennessee Brew Works executive chef. “Staying true to our mission, we are focusing on sourcing local

ingredients, creating a strong working relationship with the community, and ultimately delivering the best

of Tennessee and craft beer in our culinary creations.”

The Lenoir City Barrel House will also serve as a live music venue, presenting musical performances from

the area and beyond.

Tennessee Brew Works is an independently owned and operated craft brewery that opened in 2013.

