TDEC officials to attend American Nuclear workshop Thursday at Courthouse

Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation Deputy Commissioner Greg Young and TDEC Director of Remediation Steve Sanders will be at the Anderson County Courthouse Thursday evening for a County Commission workshop about American Nuclear. The workshop will be held from 6 to 8 pm in Room 312. The public is invited to attend. This workshop is not a meeting at which votes will be taken or decisions will be made; it’s only for discussion.

The American Nuclear Corp. site is located off Blockhouse Valley Road in South Clinton. Its history dates back to an incident that occurred on February 20, 1969, when significant and unacceptable levels of radioactivity were detected in water samples collected from a nearby river during quarterly water sampling by the Oak Ridge National Laboratory. During its brief existence, the company was repeatedly cited for not complying with state and federal regulations concerning the handling of radioactive materials. Some cleanup began in 1974, and the state of Tennessee took control of the site in 1980.

