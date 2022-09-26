TDEC hosting HHW collection events Saturday, including in Anderson

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) mobile household hazardous waste collection service will be in Anderson, Cumberland, and Monroe counties on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Tennesseans are encouraged to bring household hazardous waste – including cleaning fluids, pesticides, rechargeable batteries and more – to a designated drop-off location. A person does not need to live in the county to participate.

The drop-off locations are:

Anderson County – Oak Ridge Public Works Department, 100 Woodbury Lane., Oak Ridge, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The contact is Geoff Trabalka at (865) 463-6845.

Cumberland County – Cumberland County Complex, 1398 Livingston Rd., Crossville, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. The contact is Conrad Welch at (931) 484-9328.

Since the program’s inception in 1993, more than 360,000 Tennessee households have properly disposed of more than 23 million pounds of material. There have been over 1,400 one-day collection events.

For more information on the household hazardous waste mobile collection service, please call 800-287-9013 or visit this TDEC link.

