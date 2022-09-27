State Longest Interception Return Record Tied Live on BBB TV-12

If you watched the OEB Law Game of the Week – Harriman at Rockwood on Friday night, then you saw Tennessee State Football History being made. Dryston Turner, a 5-10″ senior running back for the Rockwood Tigers intercepted a pass by Harriman in the back of the endzone, ran around a defender and headed for daylight. 109-yards later, Turner had returned the interception for a touchdown and Turner put himself in the record books tying a 32-year old record set by Calvin Blade on September 9, 1990 in the Fayette Ware vs. Memphis Prep game.
On Monday, Coach Paul Kamikawa submitted the clip to the TSSAA for verification of the 109-yard Pick-Six, but as of 12:30 pm on Tuesday, no official word has been returned, but with video evidence, we’re pretty sure that Dryston Turner’s name will soon be added to that record book.
Here are some different looks from Friday Night’s game:
https://boxcast.tv/highlights/oeb-law-game-of-the-week—harriman-at-rockwood-xdgae0mddcpqacmrgoyo/jakarwsaxbilgpq5z150/loezs7zblbmiue1baplb
https://boxcast.tv/highlights/oeb-law-game-of-the-week—harriman-at-rockwood-xdgae0mddcpqacmrgoyo/jakarwsaxbilgpq5z150/i1xstxjmrcxwvqqslbde
https://boxcast.tv/highlights/oeb-law-game-of-the-week—harriman-at-rockwood-xdgae0mddcpqacmrgoyo/jakarwsaxbilgpq5z150/wapv2xb8ldftbjh4h3zz