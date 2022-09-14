Sponsors and artists sought for 2022 Street Painting Festival

The Oak Ridge Street Painting Festival has been around since 2000, benefiting numerous Roane State students over the years.

The annual celebration will be held Saturday, October 8, in Oak Ridge’s Historic Jackson Square. The festival is being coordinated by the Rotary Club of Oak Ridge, Roane State, and the college’s nonprofit Roane State Foundation.

Dozens of artists equipped with chalk and creativity will bring colorful works of art to life on sidewalk squares. Free chalk and supplies are provided, and a panel of judges will award prizes.

Artists interested in participating can register online at roanestate.edu/streetpainting. There is no charge to sign up, but spots are limited due to space restrictions at the site.

The event theme this year is “Imagine Rotary” and asks artists and attendees to “imagine the possibilities in the change we can make to transform the world in areas such as peace, education, environment, health, economic development, and disease eradication.”

Along with watching artists of all ages – including families – as their imaginative artwork takes shape, the festival features music, games and local vendors. Chalking will begin at 8 a.m. ET.

Sponsors are currently being sought to help underwrite the event. Sponsorship levels range from Platinum at $5,000; Gold, $2,500 to $4,999; Silver, $1,000 to $2,499; Bronze, $500 to $999; Small Business, $250 to $499; and Individual, $100 to $249.

There are two ways to give: online at roanestate.edu/streetpainting or by mailing a check to Roane State Foundation, 276 Patton Lane, Harriman, TN 37748. With checks, please include “Oak Ridge Street Painting Festival” in the memo line.

Since its inception, the festival has provided more than $300,000 in scholarships issued by the nonprofit Roane State Foundation.

The Foundation is governed by an independent board of directors and was established to provide financial support for students and programs. It also seeks to enhance community awareness of the college, secure private contributions and bequests and manage monies or properties given to the Foundation. For more information, visit the Foundation online at roanestate.edu/foundation, or send an email to foundationdept@roanestate.edu.

