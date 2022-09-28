Sen. Yager announces strong speaker line-up for Grants Conference

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – State Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) today announced the agenda for his upcoming grants conference which will include a strong line-up of speakers and grant decision makers with expertise in grant writing.  The annual Grants Conference will take place on Wednesday, October 12th at Roane State Community College in Harriman in coordination with the college’s Office of Workforce and Community Development. The conference will provide local governments, community groups and nonprofits with important information regarding available grants and the best practices for preparing a successful application.

“My hope is that our local governments, community groups and nonprofits never let a grant opportunity pass by,” said Yager. “All those who can benefit from grants should have the knowledge to write a successful application and seize every possible grant dollar available. The right federal, state or local grant can make the difference on a needed project moving forward.”

Yager has sponsored the Grants Conference since 2013 to improve the opportunities for citizens, organizations and government agencies to receive grant funds from a wide variety of sources available to them. 

“There is an art to applying for grants and I want as many local citizens, organizations, and government agencies as possible to be apprised of the best practices,” added Yager.  “The experts presenting at this conference will help us maximize our potential to help our communities tap into these funds.”

The conference will be held in the O’Brien Theatre from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. EST.  Admission is free but attendees must register for the event. To register visit the RSCC portal to register at roanestate.edu/YGC. Online registration is now open and closes on October 7. Lunch will be provided to all attendees.

The event agenda:

7:30 am           Check in

8:30 am           Welcome and Announcements

State Senator Ken Yager

Dr. Chris Whaley, President, Roane State Community College

9:00 am           Behavioral Health Community Programs 

                        Matt Yancey, Deputy Commissioner

                        Tennessee Department of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services

9:30 am           Programs in Agriculture and Forestry Sectors  

                        Corinne Gould, Assistant Commissioner for Public Affairs

                        Tennessee Department of Agriculture

10:00 am         American Rescue Plan (ARP) & Wastewater Infrastructure Grants Program          

                        John LeCroy, Director of External Affairs

                        Dr. Jennifer Tribble, Director of Policy and Planning Office 

                        Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation

10:30 am         Break

Representatives from Senators Blackburn and Hagerty as well as Representatives Fleischmann, and Rose will be available for questions regarding Federal Grant Programs during this time.

11:00 am         Rural Development Update    

                        Brooxie Carlton, Assistant Commissioner of Rural Development

                        Tennessee Department of Economic & Community Development

11:30 am         Grants Management Tips  

                        Rachel Powers Selbe, Deputy Assistant Commissioner of Rural Development

                        Alaire Brown, Director of Grants Management

                        Tennessee Department of Economic & Community Development

12:00 pm         Lunch

                        Dennis Tumlin, Chief Customer Officer

                        Tennessee Department of Tourist Development

