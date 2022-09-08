Rockwood Police Chief Has Passed Away

City officials in Rockwood were shocked to find out earlier this morning that their police chief, Bill Stinnett, passed away at his home this morning. Stinnett, who has served 37 years with the Police Department, was found according to sources unresponsive in his home in Rockwood by his wife. Dr. Bodeck, the medical examiner, was called to the home to investigate the cause of death and at this time it appears to have been due to a heart attack. Rockwood Mayor Mike Miller will appoint someone as Interim Chief later today.
Tags Bill Stinnett Chief City of Rockwood Passed away Rockwood Rockwood Police Department
Check Also
Rockwood man lost his life after motorcycle accident in Cumberland County
We were informed Wednesday night through an email that asked why we didn’t report a …