Rockwood Police Chief Bill Stinnett, Rockwood

Rockwood Police Chief Bill Stinnett, age 60, a lifelong resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022, unexpectedly but peacefully at his home from apparent natural causes. He was born May 2, 1962, in Rockwood and was U.S. Army Veteran. Chief Stinnett’s 37 years of service in Law Enforcement began when he became a Patrolman at Rockwood Police Department in 1985. In addition to serving as a Patrolman, he served as Sergeant, Investigator, Assistant Chief, and for the last several years as Chief of Police, all at the Rockwood Police Department. In addition to serving his community, Bill loved metal detecting, history, golf, and was an avid baseball card collector. He was very competitive and enjoyed watching any type of competition but was especially an Atlanta Braves Baseball fan. He loved all sports and had formerly coached Little League Baseball and Little League Girls Basketball. Bill was preceded in death by his father, Billy Stinnett, Sr., and several aunts and uncles.

Survivors include:

Wife of 22 years: Suzanne Stinnett of Rockwood, TN

Daughter: Nicole Stinnett Ramsey of Paducah, KY

Sons: Alex Stinnett of Rockwood, TN

Trenton Stinnett of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren: Emily Ramsey, Alivia Ramsey, and Sarah Major

Mother: Mary Stinnett of Rockwood, TN

Brother & Sister-in-law: David Stinnett (Cecilia) of Memphis, TN

Sister: Angela Stinnett of Rockwood, TN

Several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins,

Rockwood Police Department Family, City of Rockwood Family,

Brothers and Sisters in Uniform,

And many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Monday, September 12, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary. Committal services and interment will be held Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee with military and law enforcement honors. Those wishing to travel in the funeral procession will need to meet at Evans Mortuary by 10:30 a.m.

