Rockwood man lost his life after motorcycle accident in Cumberland County

We were informed Wednesday night through an email that asked why we didn’t report a fatal accident involving a Rockwood man in Cumberland County. The email from Bren Farne stated —

“There was a motorcycle chase in Cumberland County that ended in a fatality on Monday, August 29th. The wreck happened on Hwy 70 near Crab Orchard when a Cumberland County deputy was chasing a motorcycle driven by Tyler Morris of Rockwood around 230pm on Monday afternoon Morris was life flighted to UT Medical Center where he passed away later that evening.”

We are attempting to get the police report from The Cookeville district THP Office.

