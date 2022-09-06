Robert “Bob” Hazel, Clinton

Robert “Bob” Hazel, age 80 of Clinton, TN went home to be with his Lord and Savior Thursday, September 1st surrounded by his family who adores him. He fought a good fight, but his fight is finally over. His family rejoices in the fact that his body has been made new once again. Bob proudly served in the United States Army as well as the National Guard. He loved his country and his community and celebrated both as often as he could. Bob loved his time as a Boy Scout leader in Claxton and shared this hobby with his sons. Bob enjoyed his lifelong career at Y-12 as a master plumber/pipefitter. During his tenure, he was proudly involved in the Manhattan project. In any free time, you could find Bob in a tree stand, or with a fishing pole in his hand. He had a great love of nature and an admirable respect for the outdoors. Among his most proud moments, his family was his world.

He leaves behind his beloved “bride” Melody Hazel, his children Christine Woods and Mike, Robby Hazel and Paula, Brian Hazel and Tammy. Grandchildren; Michelle Torrence, Katie Camp, Haley Hazel, Brooklynn Hazel, Darcey Hazel, Ashley Woods, Jordan Yaste, and Macenzie Howard. Great Grandchildren; Jamison Torrence, Owen Torrence, and Addison Torrence as well as Brother, Joe Hazel, and Sandra.



The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, from 6-8 PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 8:00 PM with Pastor Mike Torrence officiating. Family and friends will meet at the East Tennessee Veteran Cemetery 2200 E. Governor John Sevier Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920 at 12:30 PM for Bob’s graveside service with full military honors presented by Campbell County Honor Guard. www.holleygamble.com

