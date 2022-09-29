Ricky Anthony Moore, Powell

Ricky Anthony Moore of Powell, TN passed away suddenly at his home on September 28, 2022, with loved ones by his side. He was called home early in his life leaving many loved ones behind. Ricky was a retired concrete finisher.

He was preceded in death by his wife Donna, son Jason Lynn Moore, parents Sylvia and Ralph Moore, and brothers Grover Ray and Curtis Houston.

He will be missed by his children, Ricky Anthony (Peanut) Moore Jr. and wife Karen, Apollo Nichols and wife Candace, TaShiena Turner, Courtney (Buddy) Moore and wife Shannon, Rocky Austin Moore; stepdaughter, Tunya Flippo; stepson, Jeremy Nichols; grandchildren who he was guardian over Damien, Celestial and Marcus Turner. Other grandchildren, Angel Moore, Brison Leyva, Kayla Webb, Kadian Parker, Abby, and Austin Moore; great-grandson, Austin Moore; brother, Donald Moore and wife Alice; special sisters, Susan Dishman and husband Mitchell, Beverly Renae Rich and husband Ron, Sonja Hicks; special nephews, Chris and Michael Moore. Many other loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The family will receive friends on Friday, September 30, 2022, from 6-8 PM with the funeral service to follow at 8:00 PM with Rev. Randy Moore officiating. Ricky’s interment will be Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Bell’s Campground Cemetery at 12 noon. www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

