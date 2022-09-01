Rebecca Ann Goans Wilson, formerly of Oliver Springs

Rebecca Ann Goans Wilson 66, formerly of Oliver Springs, Tn. passed away after an illness in Fort Myers, Florida on Saturday, August 27, 2022.

Becky was the daughter of the late Grover and Juanita Goans of Oliver Springs.

Survived by her husband Bill Wilson of Ft. Myers, Florida:

Sister: Donna Windham and husband Eddie of Coalfield, Tn

Daughter: Nicki Pilletta and husband Johnny of Hardeeville, SC

Son: Johnathan Bryson of Hardeeville, Sc

7 Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandchildren

Cremation services were handled in Ft. Myers, Florida. Family will host a service locally at a later date.

To leave a note for family or to share a memory, please go to our online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rebecca Ann (Goans) Wilson, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

